PSB provides all necessary assistance to its affiliated NSFs: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari on Friday informed the Senate that Pakistan Sports board (PSB) was providing all necessary administration, technical and other assistance to its affiliated National Sports Foundations to carry out their activities which also included proper training to young athletics.

Responding to various queries during Questions Hours in the Senate, he said that NSFs were responsible for promotion of their respective sports disciplines in the country and to hunt talent at grass root level. He added that the NSFs call for trials to the general public wherein equal opportunity is provided to all to show case their talent, besides the Universities and Educational Boards which organize sporting events for hunting the talent.

In a written reply, the Minister said that ministry of Sports was created in the wake of 18th Constitutional Amendment and resources were shifted to provinces under NFC Award. He said that the province had now a handsome sports budget which could be utilized for establishing academies, nurseries and making sports mandatory in schools besides development of sports infrastructure.

Mazari said that despite limited resources, the PSB was organizing training camps, providing foreign training to athletes, hiring the services of foreign qualified coaches and providing necessary financial assistance.

He said that it was not a fact that salaries of contractual employees in Pakistan cricket Board had not been increased.