UrduPoint.com

PSB Provides All Necessary Assistance To Its Affiliated NSFs: Senate Informed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PSB provides all necessary assistance to its affiliated NSFs: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari on Friday informed the Senate that Pakistan Sports board (PSB) was providing all necessary administration, technical and other assistance to its affiliated National Sports Foundations to carry out their activities which also included proper training to young athletics.

Responding to various queries during Questions Hours in the Senate, he said that NSFs were responsible for promotion of their respective sports disciplines in the country and to hunt talent at grass root level. He added that the NSFs call for trials to the general public wherein equal opportunity is provided to all to show case their talent, besides the Universities and Educational Boards which organize sporting events for hunting the talent.

In a written reply, the Minister said that ministry of Sports was created in the wake of 18th Constitutional Amendment and resources were shifted to provinces under NFC Award. He said that the province had now a handsome sports budget which could be utilized for establishing academies, nurseries and making sports mandatory in schools besides development of sports infrastructure.

Mazari said that despite limited resources, the PSB was organizing training camps, providing foreign training to athletes, hiring the services of foreign qualified coaches and providing necessary financial assistance.

He said that it was not a fact that salaries of contractual employees in Pakistan cricket Board had not been increased.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Senate Sports Budget Young All

Recent Stories

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

59 minutes ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

2 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

2 hours ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.