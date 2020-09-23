PSCA issued 4.4 mln e-challans in two years

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Safe cities Authority (PSCA) has issued more than 4.4 million electronic challans during two years.

According to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, fines of 339 million rupees were deposited in the national exchequer in the form of e-challans payment.

Out of the total e-challans, about two million vehicles and 2.2 million motorcycles were ticketed while more than 85,000 commercial vehicles were also challaned during these two years.

The number of fatal accidents has also decreased by more than 40 percent and according to an international website Nambeo, the traffic index in Lahore has improved by 91 degrees, said spokesman for PSCA here on Wednesday.

On the successful completion of the project's two years, the cake cutting ceremony was arranged in PSCA Headquarters where Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan expressed his views and congratulated the PSCA team.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that road accidents and causalities have considerably reduced due to effective traffic management and e-challans during two years.

A large number of police communication officers including Operation Commander Asim Jasra, DSP Asghar Goraiya, and other traffic officers were also present.