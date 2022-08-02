PSCA monitors security arrangements for Muharram

The special security surveillance was going on at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to ensure foolproof security in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The special security surveillance was going on at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to ensure foolproof security in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The PSCA has been monitoring the security of congregations, Imam Bargahs and routes of processions since first Muharram.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer (CPO) Kamran Khan said that monitoring of Muharram processions would be ensured through surveillance cameras installed by the PSCA across the metropolitan city. More than 650 cameras were continuously monitoring the processions and routes from various parts of the city, he added.

He said that PSCA would also monitor the main Ashura procession with his mobile command vehicle as well. More than 200 police communication officers from Punjab police integrated command control and communication centre would be on duty in three shifts throughout the period. Representatives of law enforcement agencies, including Lahore police, were also on duty at the PSCA centre.

Before Muharram, the PSCA had completed a survey of procession routes with the help of Lahore police, he added.