PSCA To Hire 200 Police Communication Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) announced recruitment of police communication officers here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the authority is about to hire 200 new employees as age limit for male candidates is 21- 25 years while for female candidates, it is 21 to 28 years.
The educational criteria for the positions include Bachelors degree in Computer Science (BCS), Bachelors in business Administration (BBA-IT), and Bachelors in Telecommunication, MBA-IT, MCS, or MSc IT or IT related 16 years of education.
Applicants will go through a recruitment test which would be conducted by the National TestingService (NTS).