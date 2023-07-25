PSCA to hire 200 police communication officers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) announced recruitment of police communication officers here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the authority is about to hire 200 new employees as age limit for male candidates is 21- 25 years while for female candidates, it is 21 to 28 years.

The educational criteria for the positions include Bachelors degree in Computer Science (BCS), Bachelors in business Administration (BBA-IT), and Bachelors in Telecommunication, MBA-IT, MCS, or MSc IT or IT related 16 years of education.

Applicants will go through a recruitment test which would be conducted by the National TestingService (NTS).