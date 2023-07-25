Open Menu

PSCA To Hire 200 Police Communication Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PSCA to hire 200 police communication officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) announced recruitment of police communication officers here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the authority is about to hire 200 new employees as age limit for male candidates is 21- 25 years while for female candidates, it is 21 to 28 years.

The educational criteria for the positions include Bachelors degree in Computer Science (BCS), Bachelors in business Administration (BBA-IT), and Bachelors in Telecommunication, MBA-IT, MCS, or MSc IT or IT related 16 years of education.

Applicants will go through a recruitment test which would be conducted by the National TestingService (NTS).

Related Topics

Police Business Education Punjab Male NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

8 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

8 minutes ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

23 minutes ago
 SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

38 minutes ago
 ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

44 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

3 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

4 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

4 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

4 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan