PSF to carry out indigenous research on effects of PPEs on environment

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has decided to carry out indigenous research to better understand and address challenges pertaining to `Effect of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Waste on Environment and its Management in Pakistan'.

The concept proposals have been invited from the Research and Development (R&D) Professionals, Researchers, Scientists or Technologists or Engineers from Higher education Commission (HEC) recognized public and private sector universities, public sector R&D organizations and industry.

The research is being carried out under the PSF project "Competitive Research Programme" and the last date to submit the concept proposals is April 7, an official of PSF told APP.

The Principal Investigator should be from HEC recognized University or public sector R&D organization/ private industry can be taken onboard for pilot scale/commercial trials, production and marketing activities.

The research programme involve Consortium Research Grants (involving multiple organizations/institutions from multiple professions/disciplines), Triple Helix Model (Research in collaboration with industry) and Individual Grants (R&D Professionals, Researchers, Scientists/Technologists/Engineers), the official mentioned.

The concept proposals must be prepared on idea of Development of Solutions through Indigenous Research and Innovation having potential to develop Technology-driven R&D solution.

The research proposal would analyze the economic impact on national economy through public policy, import substitution, export push, innovations leading to startup/entrepreneurship, bridging the gap between discoveries or findings, technology development as well as commercialization.

The application proforma must clearly mention name of the process/prototype /product/ application/ design technology/ to be developed and can be submitted at psf.crp@gmail.com or electronically, the official added.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in his recent tweet also mentioned that the project is a first of its kind research project to evaluate the environmental impact of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs).

The federal minister noted that millions of masks and other PPEs were being used since eruption of Coronavirus and it is important to know the waste aspect of this pandemic.

The minister also shared link of PSF project: http://www.psf.gov.pk/call_for_concept_purposal.aspx/778