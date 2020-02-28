PSL to promote positive image of Pakistan globally: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday said Pakistan Super League 2020 matches had helped promote the positive image of the country on the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday said Pakistan Super League 2020 matches had helped promote the positive image of the country on the globe.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the nation had great passion towards cricket and PSL matches were good initiative for the revival of cricket in the country.

He said the peoples were so excited about the PSL matches as it had received overwhelming response from the people of all walks of life.

The minister said after defeating the terrorism, the country was moving towards peace and stability.

He said the provincial government was taking serious measures for PSL matches that would be held in Peshawar next year.

He further said all the teams belonged to Pakistan and he had always supported Peshawar Zalmi as a potential and favorite team.