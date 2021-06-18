UrduPoint.com
PSM To Join Hands With BBoIT For Digging Out Iron Ore In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

PSM to join hands with BBoIT for digging out iron ore in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saeed Ahmed Sarparah met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Brigadier (Retd) Shuja Hassan at his office in Karachi the other day.

The suggestions were exchanged between both the CEOs in the meeting, said press release issued here on Friday..

Saeed Ahmed Sarparah suggested the PSM CEO that there were numerous reserves of iron ore in Balochistan and Pakistan Steel Mills, having heavy machinery for the purpose, should work with the government of Balochistan on these reserves.

Balochistan and PSM will be benefited from this collaboration, job opportunities will be created and the country will be served by fostering growth, he noted.

Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan agreed with the proposal and accepting the invitation of the BBoIT CEO said that a team of PSM would visit Quetta next week to meet the authorities concerned and work out a plan of action on these suggestions.

It was agreed that the government of Balochistan and PSM will work together in the iron ore industry which will create new employment opportunities.

The progress and prosperity will come with this partnership, both the CEOs hoped.

