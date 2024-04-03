PSQCA Busts Illegal Cosmetics Factory, Seizes Huge Stock
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's directive led to the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) busting a factory producing counterfeit cosmetics, both domestically and internationally.
Under the supervision of Asghar Ali, deputy director of the Standards Development Centre of PSQCA, engineers Azizur Rahman, Nauman Khaliq, Nadeem Mahmood Chohan, and others raided a house in Lalazar Colony, Multan Road, where a company operating under the name of SS International was manufacturing fake and substandard beauty creams, shampoos, and other items.
The production area was also found in extremely unsuitable conditions.
The PSQCA team seized all prepared items and shut down the factory. Deputy Director Asghar Ali stated that the factory was producing cosmetics without PSQCA's licence and supplying them nationwide. Such counterfeit and substandard products are a cause of serious health issue, including skin cancer. Asghar Ali said that those producing such items and endangering human health would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them. Notices have also been issued to owners of other companies whose products were being manufactured in the unit.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held to address challenges faced by Capital Metropolitan Peshawar7 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases Rs 350 mln for affectees of North Waziristan17 minutes ago
-
ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities17 minutes ago
-
Dry & cloudy weather forecasts in Sukkur17 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to initiate action against absent medical staff27 minutes ago
-
Policeman injured in firing27 minutes ago
-
Qura'an Khawani for soul of ZA Bhutto to hold in Sukkur27 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping at peak, heavy rush witnesses in Sukkur38 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested for doing wheelie38 minutes ago
-
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa44 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping picks up in Larkana47 minutes ago
-
Fake job recruiter for overseas held48 minutes ago