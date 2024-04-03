PSQCA busts illegal cosmetics factory, seizes huge stock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's directive led to the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) busting a factory producing counterfeit cosmetics, both domestically and internationally.

Under the supervision of Asghar Ali, deputy director of the Standards Development Centre of PSQCA, engineers Azizur Rahman, Nauman Khaliq, Nadeem Mahmood Chohan, and others raided a house in Lalazar Colony, Multan Road, where a company operating under the name of SS International was manufacturing fake and substandard beauty creams, shampoos, and other items.

The production area was also found in extremely unsuitable conditions.

The PSQCA team seized all prepared items and shut down the factory. Deputy Director Asghar Ali stated that the factory was producing cosmetics without PSQCA's licence and supplying them nationwide. Such counterfeit and substandard products are a cause of serious health issue, including skin cancer. Asghar Ali said that those producing such items and endangering human health would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them. Notices have also been issued to owners of other companies whose products were being manufactured in the unit.