Psychological Tests, Profiling Of Police Officials Start

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Punjab Police Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, psychological test and profiling of Punjab police officials have been started.

In the supervision of Battalion Commander Mufakhar Adeel and with the cooperation of the Psychology Department of the Government College University Lahore, a seminar titled 'Anger Management' was held for profiling and counseling of the officials, who are performing their duties at sensitive places, offices and with high profile persons.

After the seminar, a psychological session was conducted to observe the positive and negative behaviour of more than 100 officials and to make sure their psychological training.

Psychiatrist Professor Salma Hassan, along with Dr Rabia, conducted the tests of police officials and gave them guidelines.

Battalion Commander Abbas Police Lines Mufakhar Adeel said that profiling of police officials had been conducted who are deputed at important duties in the city. He said that the mental capacity of the police officials would be judged on the basis of their psychological tests.

After their profiling, their religious keenness might be observed and on the basis of their results, they would be posted to important duties.

