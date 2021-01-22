Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide    

, , , ,

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) A psychologist committed suicide after killing his young-educated daughter, the sources said on Friday.

Dr. Azhar Hussain, the resident of Hameed Colony in Multan, killed his daughter Aleeza, the mother of three, and then ended up his own life.

The shocking incident went viral on social media that how a psychologist who used to teach others of getting rid of “depression” and “saving lives” killed his own daughter and then why committed suicide.

Aleeza was a doctor.

According to the sources, police rushed to the scene soon after getting information about firing incident in Hameed Colony.

The local residents said that there had been some domestic issue between both father and daughter. However, it was not yet clear as what kind of “issue” it was that claimed lives of both.