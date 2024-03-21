PTA Conducts Successful Raid In Sahiwal Against Illegal SIM Issuance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Faisalabad, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against the franchisee of a mobile phone company in Sahiwal against Illegal SIM Issuance.
The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs that were also found to be used in grey trafficking and fraudulent activities, said a news release on Thursday.
During the raid, 146 suspicious SIM cards, five BVS devices, and one laptop being used to activate the SIMs illegally were seized.
Additionally, two individuals were apprehended on-site by the FIA team, against whom FIR has been registered. The FIA is actively pursuing further investigation into the matter.
PTA had filed a complaint with FIA based on information related to the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel. This raid signifies the Authority's dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.
