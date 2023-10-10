Open Menu

PTA Hosts Meeting With Religious Scholars To Promote Safe, Responsible Use Of Social Media

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 07:09 PM

PTA hosts meeting with religious scholars to promote safe, responsible use of social media

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took a significant step towards fostering safe and responsible internet usage by organizing a meeting with prominent religious scholars at PTA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took a significant step towards fostering safe and responsible internet usage by organizing a meeting with prominent religious scholars at PTA Headquarters.

The event marked a collaborative effort between the PTA and religious leaders to address the challenges of social media and the internet while promoting a digital environment that aligns with cultural and religious values.

The meeting was attended by Islamic scholars from various schools of thought including Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII); Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Maulana Tariq Jameel among others. Senior PTA officers were also present at this occasion.

The event commenced with a welcome note from the Director-General of, the Web Analysis Division (WAD) PTA, who provided an overview of the PTA's initiatives.

Chairman PTA, Maj General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman addressed the audience and highlighted the pivotal role of religious scholars in guiding the masses toward ethical and responsible internet usage.

He emphasized the potential for an even greater impact if the scholars lend their support to PTA through their own platforms.

An open-floor discussion and recommendation session provided a platform for active engagement and dialogue. Key highlights of the meeting included a strong emphasis to educate the youth about responsible social media and internet usage especially the critical role of parents in educating their children.

The Quran & teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) were highlighted as a guiding light in this endeavor.

Recognizing the gravity of online threats such as anti-state, blasphemous, and hate speech, it was emphasized that addressing them is the collective responsibility of the State, judiciary, PTA, PEMRA, FIA, and the individuals.

The scholars expressed their appreciation for the PTA's commitment and efforts in promoting safe and responsible internet usage and reassured their full cooperation and support to the regulator.

This meeting marks the beginning of a series, of collaborative efforts with respected Ulema to combat harmful and unlawful online content.

Related Topics

Internet Tariq Jameel Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Federal Investigation Agency Event From CII

Recent Stories

HDA Labour Union warns of blocking city's drainage ..

HDA Labour Union warns of blocking city's drainage in protest for non-payment of ..

4 minutes ago
 Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israel Gaza ..

Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israel Gaza strikes: media unions

4 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances record $2.2 bn inflow in Sept ..

Workers' remittances record $2.2 bn inflow in September

3 minutes ago
 KP offers vast investment opportunities for econom ..

KP offers vast investment opportunities for economic growth:Dr. Amir Abdullah

4 minutes ago
 WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon ..

WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon Economy’ in reshaping busine ..

13 minutes ago
 Eating of paan, gutka, chalia within limits of KMC ..

Eating of paan, gutka, chalia within limits of KMC building banned

4 minutes ago
Forest fire extinguished in Duki’s Marjanzai Tam ..

Forest fire extinguished in Duki’s Marjanzai Tambil Mountain

4 minutes ago
 Saleh Al Sharqi attends preparatory event for 11t ..

Saleh Al Sharqi attends preparatory event for 11th Energy Markets Forum

14 minutes ago
 Corruption case: Court extends interim bail of acc ..

Corruption case: Court extends interim bail of accused till Oct 18

4 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

20 minutes ago
 SAPM stresses human right protection

SAPM stresses human right protection

9 minutes ago
 3 killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

3 killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan