PTCL achieves seamless go-live of SAP S/4HANA for enhanced efficiency, growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) has successfully implemented SAP RISE with SAP S/4HANA, marking an innovative digital transformation within the telecom sector.

This strategic move is poised to modernize PTCL Group's corporate operations, fostering efficiency, effectiveness, and a culture of digitization said a news release.

The official go-live ceremony took place at PTCL HQ in Islamabad, graced by the presence of senior management from PTCL & Ufone 4G, as well as distinguished figures from SAP, IBM, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The ceremony also included appreciation certificates for team members involved in this transformation.

PTCL & Ufone 4G, pioneers in Pakistan's telecom sector, became the first to leverage a blend of top-notch SAP ERP solutions, facilitated by the SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud.

This collaboration is a monumental transformation that will optimize resource allocation, real-time data insights, streamlining business processes, and bridging organizational information silos.

This is so far the largest customer go-live on SAP Rise with SAP S/4HANA in Pakistan, with IBM as their implementation partner and AWS as their hosting partner.

While appreciating teams successfully implementing the transformation process, Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, "We are immensely proud to have guided PTCL Group on its operational journey, leading the way in this initiative within the region.

This journey is set to establish a new standard and drive Pakistan's telecommunications sector towards improved operations and advancement. All our partners have played a significant role in successfully executing this monumental task.

Transitioning to these newly transformed systems is essential to enhance the customer experience.

Furthermore, he underscored his vision and strategy for migration and the adoption of Cloud technology, marking this project as a pivotal initial stride towards Cloud integration." Sharing his thoughts, Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan, said, "Pakistan is rapidly becoming a thriving market for SAP's enterprise and corporate solutions, with the telecommunications sector leading the charge in adopting innovative ERP systems and embracing digital advancements facilitated by the Cloud.

During his address to event attendees, he commended the teams for their exceptional work in orchestrating this noteworthy transformation. He further stressed the importance of unlocking the full potential of the system, foreseeing a fundamental shift in daily operations as this new journey begins today." Elaborating on the same, Faisal Khaliq, Partner Middle East and Pakistan, IBM, said, "Implementing SAP's RISE with SAP S/4HANA will enable PTCL and Ufone 4G to embrace fresh business models, optimize both internal and external resources, and leverage Artificial Intelligence to make well-informed decisions." The business transformation project enables PTCL & Ufone 4G to offer Cloud services, modernize business processes, and gain better business insights. With SAP S/4HANA and its underlying HANA database, PTCL & Ufone 4G can access data on demand and share it with relevant departments.

Companies adopting SAP's RISE with SAP S/4HANA can establish their digital footprint and achieve innovation objectives to work with new business models and serve markets at a faster pace.

The reduction of duplication of efforts through improved business insight, while ensuring increased transparency, helps organizations gain necessary competitiveness in the information age.