PTCL Group Introduces 6 Months Maternity, 30 Days Paternity Leaves

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Pakistan's largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has achieved a momentous milestone in organizational culture by introducing 6 months of Maternity and 30 days of Paternity leaves for its employees

The policy guidelines provide ample time for new mothers and fathers to bond and care for their newborns through availing fully paid maternity and paternity leaves, respectively said a news release.

To make it more flexible and convenient, paternity leaves can be availed on a staggered basis during the first year of childbirth.

The policy changes reflect the ongoing cultural transformation at PTCL Group that aims to promote employee well-being and help its team members support a healthier work-life balance.

PTCL Group is committed to transforming its policies and has introduced multiple initiatives to foster inclusion and support the physical and mental health and well-being of its employees.

Commenting on policy guidelines, Group Chief People Officer, Shoaib Baig said, "We're thrilled to introduce changes to our Maternity and Paternity policy guidelines, aligning them with the leading employers in Pakistan. Our cultural transformation journey, '#TayyarHo' thrives beyond the workplace, embracing every aspect of life.

Being an inclusive organization, we cater a range of 'Family Friendly' policies, guidelines and benefits thoughtfully designed for our employees which enable them to give their best to the organization while managing other integral priorities in life. This is a testament to our commitment to becoming an employer of choice."The new Maternity and Paternity Leaves underscore PTCL Group's dedication to creating a supportive work environment and fostering a more resilient workforce.

