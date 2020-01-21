UrduPoint.com
PTDC Announces "Cholistan Jeep Rally" On Feb 13, 2020: Asif Mehmood

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation(PTDC) has completed a grand resort to cater visitors and was all set to kick off three day Desert Jeep Rally in South Punjab from February 13, 2020, announced the Punjab Chief Minister's adviser Asif Mehmood on Tuesday

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that since 2005 PTDC had been organizing "Cholistan Jeep Rally" successfully to attract the tourist around the globe,but this time it would also provide tourists a comfortable place to stay as spacious and luxurious camps had been set up in the resort.

Four to five persons could be accommodated in one camp, number of camps and eateries had been established as well, moreover the worldwide famous desert was among the best winter destinations as it was known for its historical heritage and rich cultural values.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are determined to upgrade the condition of masses in Bahwalpur as South Punjab was being neglected by the previous governments though the area holds the supreme historical importance", he mentioned.

PTDC as always had arranged musical nights to entertain the participants of rally and tourists, moreover it had included cultural nights for the foreigners and people from the other provinces to make them familiar with Cholistan civilization and culture, he added.

People across the country should come with family freely as security arrangements would be up to the mark, music, mushaira,story telling, drama and food festival would be the part of this mega event, he advised.

Historical mosques and forts built by the emperors of subcontinent in past, could attract the foreign and local tourists to improve the economical condition of locals, he stated.

