PTDC plans rock climbing, paragliding to mark tourism day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize different sports activities like rock climbing and paragliding in the Federal Capital to mark the International Tourism Day falling on Monday.

"Rock climbing is underway for the last three days in Margalla Hills while paragliding is planned for Monday at Shalimar cricket Stadium, Islamabad," PTDC Managing Director Aftab Rana told APP on Sunday.

He said a webinar had been arranged lately to sensitize the international tourism market players about the tourism potential of Pakistan.

He said a series of training for tour operators and tourists' guides was also on the cards and expected to launch by next month end.

About the steps being taken by the present government for tourism promotion, he said a customize brand for Pakistan's tourism was on the anvil and likely to be launched in next month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted its launch at the earliest due to start of Dubai Expo where the country could attract lucrative investment by promoting its tourism brand, he added.

To a query, he said the launch of Brand Pakistan was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.