PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar Tuesday said the fake narrative of the Israeli government at a United Nations meeting about the human rights violations in Pakistan was the clear evidence that the Jewish state extended support the PTI chairman in carry out the May 9 arson and mayhem.

Addressing a press conference, along with Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman, the SAPM said May 9 incidents were anti-state acts.

"We have been pointing out since the first day that those who carried out the mayhem have links with the enemy," he added.

SAPM Tarar said Hakeem Saeed Shaheed had indicated decades ago that a leader would be imposed on the country with the nexus of Jewish lobby. In the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's foreign funding case, it also transpired that the money trail was from Israel.

The PTI had close links with anti-state elements since Israeli would not have funded any pro-Pakistan party, he added.

Tarar said May 9 mayhem was the darkest chapter of Pakistan's history and its culprit would have to face the law since no one was supreme to the state.

He said it had now become clear that Imran Niazi had been doing all the anti-state activities at the instance of Israel. All the culprits identified after the May 9 incidents were 100 percent PTI workers and supporters, he added.

The SAPM said Imran Khan on his return from his visit to the United Nations session, had vaguely hinted that he had brought the World Cup for Kashmir and immediately after that India revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir.