Open Menu

PTI Chief Resorted To May 9 Arson At Instance Of Israel: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Interior And Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 09:07 PM

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar Tuesday said the fake narrative of the Israeli government at a United Nations meeting about the human rights violations in Pakistan was the clear evidence that the Jewish state extended support the PTI chairman in carry out the May 9 arson and mayhem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar Tuesday said the fake narrative of the Israeli government at a United Nations meeting about the human rights violations in Pakistan was the clear evidence that the Jewish state extended support the PTI chairman in carry out the May 9 arson and mayhem.

Addressing a press conference, along with Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman, the SAPM said May 9 incidents were anti-state acts.

"We have been pointing out since the first day that those who carried out the mayhem have links with the enemy," he added.

SAPM Tarar said Hakeem Saeed Shaheed had indicated decades ago that a leader would be imposed on the country with the nexus of Jewish lobby. In the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's foreign funding case, it also transpired that the money trail was from Israel.

The PTI had close links with anti-state elements since Israeli would not have funded any pro-Pakistan party, he added.

Tarar said May 9 mayhem was the darkest chapter of Pakistan's history and its culprit would have to face the law since no one was supreme to the state.

He said it had now become clear that Imran Niazi had been doing all the anti-state activities at the instance of Israel. All the culprits identified after the May 9 incidents were 100 percent PTI workers and supporters, he added.

The SAPM said Imran Khan on his return from his visit to the United Nations session, had vaguely hinted that he had brought the World Cup for Kashmir and immediately after that India revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Israel Sherry Rehman Visit Money May Jew All From Government Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shap ..

Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shaping the future

20 minutes ago
 US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

35 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

28 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

28 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Immine ..

Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Imminent Accession to NATO Great

34 minutes ago
Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Kr ..

Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

34 minutes ago
 US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplayi ..

US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplaying COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Theory

27 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Com ..

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

27 minutes ago
 PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus tr ..

PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus transfer of 300 kanals state lan ..

27 minutes ago
 Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of S ..

Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

27 minutes ago
 Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day b ..

Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day by Military Commanders - Shoigu

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan