PTI Dharna Case: ATC Exempts Top Leadership Of PTI Including President From Appearance

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:45 PM

PTI Dharna case: ATC exempts top leadership of PTI including president from appearance

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has given exemption from appearance before court to top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including president Dr Arif Alvi in cases registered against them during 2014 dharna

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has given exemption from appearance before court to top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including president Dr Arif Alvi in cases registered against them during 2014 dharna.PTI Counsel Muhammad Ali Bukhari has filed a plea seeking exemption from appearance before court for foreign minister shah Mehmood Qureshi, defence minister Pervaiz Khattak, minister for education Shafqat Mehmood, information minister of K-P Shaukat Yousafzai, PTI Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar and others.It is vital to mention here that Prime Minister Imran khan had already sought exemption from appearance before court.President Arif Alvi when took office, his counsel had suggested him for attaining presidential immunity.According to Article 248(2) of the constitution, anyone who is on the top position like president or governor, no criminal proceeding can be initiated against them in any court.

So, President Alvi decided to file plea seeking exemption from appearance before court.Raja Javed Abbas of Anti Terrorism Court while approving their pleas adjourned the hearing till September 10.It is vital to mention here that police had added terrorism sections in the pleas against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, and Raja Khurrum upon inciting public during dharna.According to the prosecutor 3 people were killed while 26 others were injured while 60 people were taken into police custody.Prosecutor also submitted 65 pictures, Sticks, and Cutter as evidence.According to prosecutor dharna was not peaceful and suspects were granted bail after 3 years.It is vital to mention here that on August 31st 2014, workers of PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek had made a march towards parliament house and Prime Minister House and also a scuffle occurred between them and police.

