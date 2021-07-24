UrduPoint.com
PTI Emerges Most Popular Party In AJK: Gallup Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as most popular party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to survey of Gallup Pakistan, 44 per cent in AJK think that PTI will win the election on 25th July 2021 while PML-N has 12 per cent and PPP 9 per cent popularity.

Both PML-N and PPP has collective 21 per cent popularity as compare to 44 per cent of PTI, the survey said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared as the most trusted political leader in the survey with 67 per cent positive rating, Bilawal Bhutto with 49 per cent followed by Shahbaz Sharif with 48 per cent.

Maryam Nawaz has only 44 per cent popularity, the survey further said.

Moreover, mostly Kashmiri people were of the views that the 25th July election would be fair and transparent.

