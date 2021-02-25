PTI finalizes senate candidates from KP: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf on Thursday finalized the list of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkwa for the upcoming Senate elections.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash said that Names of Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Liaqat Tarakai, Faisal Saleem and Zeeshan Khanzada were finalized for general seats.

The coalition party , Balochistan Awami Party candidate ,Taj Mohammad was also nominated to contest election on general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The names of Dr. Sania Nishtar and Falak Naz , were finalized for women seat while on technocrat seat name of Dost Mohammad Mehsud and Humayun Mohmand would contest senate elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf finalized name of Sardar Gurdeep Singh for minority seat.