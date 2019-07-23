PTI Govt adopts zero tolerance against corruption: Member National Assembly, Ali Khan Jadoon

(@FahadShabbir)

Member National Assembly, Ali Khan Jadoon here Tuesday said that Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf led Government has adopted zero tolerance against corruption and would continue efforts till last penny of looted money was recovered from the corrupt elements

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly, Ali Khan Jadoon here Tuesday said that Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf led Government has adopted zero tolerance against corruption and would continue efforts till last penny of looted money was recovered from the corrupt elements.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would take the country out of economic crisis and would bring back the looted money of Pakistan from the corrupt elements.

This was stated by the PTI member national assembly Ali Khan Jadoon while addressing a public gathering at Kholian after the inauguration of 13200 electricity KV grid station.

Talking about the developmental work in his constituency Ali Khan said that he and provincial minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi were working round the clock to resolve the issues of PK-38 and NA-16 and would visit every nook and place to enquire about the developmental schemes that people needed.

"We have resolved the years old problem of Union council Jhangra after the construction of new electricity feeder and within one-week Makool feeder would also be completed and be inaugurated while 1.

5-kilometer gas pipeline for Layyan Sharif has also been installed.

KP Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi said owing to the corruption of previous regimes the country was confronted with economic crisis and after the arrest of corrupt elements in corruption charges, they claimed that democracy is in danger.

He said that we would recover the looted money of Pakistan and PM Imran Khan would make the new Pakistan.

Qalandar Lodhi said earlier UC Jhangra and adjoining areas were linked with 66000 KV grid station which was a major cause of load shedding and low voltage but now all these issues have been resolved.

He thanked the Federal minister for energy Omer Ayub Khan for his cooperation in resolving electricity issues in district Abbottabad