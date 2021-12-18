PTI govt determined to make Pakistan a welfare state: Qadri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina.

He said that the incumbent government was striving to create the best atmosphere for minorities as they are contributing their full share in country's development and prosperity.

He was addressing a function in connection with Christmas celebrations held at St. Anthony's High school organized by the National Commission for Interfaith Dialogue, here on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Parliamentary Secretary for Interfaith Harmony Shanila Routh, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Sardar Bishan Singh, Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw and other community leaders were present.

The minister said he, on behalf of President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ministry of Religious Affairs, wishes Christmas greetings to the Christians' community in Pakistan. He vowed that this Christmas may bring prosperity and happiness for the country. He stressed the need for collective efforts to maintain prosperity and peace in the country, adding that religious minorities could play pivotal role in this regard.

The minister said that these kinds of events promote interfaith harmony among all community members. He said, "I appreciate Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw for arranging such events." He said the message of Jesus Christ was of teaching and preaching peace and love. He termed the services of the Christian community to Pakistan invaluable.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that sincere efforts were being made to make Pakistan a country of more social tolerance, love and peace, adding that in the motherland minorities were enjoying equal rights as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the APS incident of Dec 16, 2014 was very heartbreaking but the tragedy of Sialkot has embarrassed us in the world.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said that Christmas brings a message of happiness for all. Every religion has a common message of brotherhood, peace, love and unity and Christmas gives us the opportunity to promote these values. All possible measures were being taken for the protection of religious minorities in Punjab, he added.

Later, both the ministers along with other community leaders cut the Christmas cake.