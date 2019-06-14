UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Determines To Bringing Record Changes In System: Fawad Ch

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was fully determined to bring record changes in the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was fully determined to bring record changes in the system.

Eliminating corruption, poverty, unemployment, and improvement in the system of education, economy and infrastructure besides accountability, were included in the manifesto of the present government, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

A piece of land has been acquired for construction of Mohmand dam to cater the need of agri sector and generation of electricity for bright future of Pakistan, he said.

The work on the project has been started, he added.

The promotion of quality education was the agenda of PTI government, the minister said.

Commenting on Rs 30,000 billion loan taken by the last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said that a technical team would be established to identify the areas where such heavy amount was spent during the period of last ten years.

The previous governments had wasted the national money for useless projects, Fawad said.

In reply to a question about the arrest of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, he said it was strange that the two leaders could not gather a handsome figure of their workers for support. He said the supporters of Asif Ali Zardari who had been running the government in Sindh for a long time, could not come out of their homes.

Across the board accountability was the manifesto of PTI government, Fawad Chaudhry stated.

To another question about the budget of higher education commission, he said that 35 per cent increase was made for running the affairs of HEC.

The Federal minister said that in Pakistan higher education was very cheap as compared to other countries.

