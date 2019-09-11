PTI govt introducing reforms to change police culture

Spokesman to the Chief Minister Shehbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) government was introducing a number of reforms to change traditional police culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Chief Minister Shehbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) government was introducing a number of reforms to change traditional police culture.

Addressing a press conference here, he said short term and long term reforms were being introduced as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that it would take some time to materialize such reforms in letter and spirit, however the introduction of reforms would bring a real change in police culture and provide a relief to the masses. The reforms were introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police which yielded positive results and became a model police for other provinces, he maintained.

He said that the introduction of reforms in police would eliminate the black sheep in the department, adding that it would also help in surfacing the real face of the police force.

Shehbaz Gill said that those corrupt politicians who had ordered the police to conduct Model Town massacre were criticizing the government's policies which was condemnable,adding that such corrupt leaders had promoted favoritism and nepotism in the police department.

The new reforms in police system would ensure that no fake cases be registered in any police station as boards consisted of members of civil society, media and others would be formed to review the objections on registered cases.

He said that steps were being taken to modify the behaviour of police personnel so that they could interact with the people in polite and respectful manners.

To a question, the spokesman said that PTI leadership was supporting and standing by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as he was performing best for the welfare and development of the province.