UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Introducing Reforms To Change Police Culture

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:51 PM

PTI govt introducing reforms to change police culture

Spokesman to the Chief Minister Shehbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) government was introducing a number of reforms to change traditional police culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Chief Minister Shehbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) government was introducing a number of reforms to change traditional police culture.

Addressing a press conference here, he said short term and long term reforms were being introduced as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that it would take some time to materialize such reforms in letter and spirit, however the introduction of reforms would bring a real change in police culture and provide a relief to the masses. The reforms were introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police which yielded positive results and became a model police for other provinces, he maintained.

He said that the introduction of reforms in police would eliminate the black sheep in the department, adding that it would also help in surfacing the real face of the police force.

Shehbaz Gill said that those corrupt politicians who had ordered the police to conduct Model Town massacre were criticizing the government's policies which was condemnable,adding that such corrupt leaders had promoted favoritism and nepotism in the police department.

The new reforms in police system would ensure that no fake cases be registered in any police station as boards consisted of members of civil society, media and others would be formed to review the objections on registered cases.

He said that steps were being taken to modify the behaviour of police personnel so that they could interact with the people in polite and respectful manners.

To a question, the spokesman said that PTI leadership was supporting and standing by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as he was performing best for the welfare and development of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Police Station Civil Society Media Government Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Drive against smuggled, illicit cigarettes in prog ..

1 minute ago

Robber among two killed in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Increased air pollutant mars federal capital' air ..

2 minutes ago

China auto sales down 6.9 pct in August

2 minutes ago

Humaira Farah, first woman umpire from Pakistan

26 minutes ago

National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing lau ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.