PTI govt keenly interested in promoting tourism of GB : Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Fida Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Fida Muhammad Khan Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was keenly interested in promoting tourism of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Talking to ptv news channel, he said tourism is a highly profitable sector and private enterprises should come forward and invest in this industry.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan is endowed with tremendous natural beauty and tourism department is utilizing all its available resources to develop tourism spots and attract tourists.

He mentioned Prime Minister Imran Khan himself had always taken a keen interest in the promotion of unexplored tourist destinations across the country.

He said by promoting tourism in Gilgit Baltistan as well as in Pakistan we can earn a lot of revenue.

Fida Khan said Federal government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to facilitate the local and foreigner tourists in GB.

As tourism grows, the region will reap multiple benefits infrastructure will improve, better ties will be forged with the rest of the country, more investments will flow in, and new job opportunities will be created that will reduce the unemployment in the region, he added.

Replying a Question, he also advised the tourists visiting tourism sites in GB said, they should respect and show regard to the law of the land and help the local community in preserving the natural beauty of thearea.

Furthermore, he said the campaign of a plastic-free city would also help promote the environment-friendly initiatives in the country.