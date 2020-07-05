PTI govt making efforts to overcome problems: Humayun Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Sunday said the PTI government under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan had made timely decisions which helped in handling the coronavirus pandemic in best possible way.

Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis here, he said the country could not be run as per the wishes of the rejected parties.

The senior leader said that previous rulers had left countless problems for the PTI government which could not be overcome overnight. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts for taking the country out of crisis.

Humayun Akhtar said that steps were also being taken to provide jobs to the people.

He assured the overseas Pakistanis to convey their proposals regarding development and prosperity of the country to the relevant departments.