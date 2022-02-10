PTI govt never compromise with corrupt political leaders: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would never compromise with corrupt leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N. National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), would not be granted to corrupt leaders of Opposition parties, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would never compromise with corrupt leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N. National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), would not be granted to corrupt leaders of Opposition parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said would never shake hand with those people who found involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

Appreciating the vision of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership, he said incumbent government had set an example after starting accountability process against the corrupt people.

The PTI, he said was also accountable before public. In reply to a question about Ishaq Dar, he said the former Finance Minister of Pakistan Muslim League-N, would go jail due to mishandling of national institution and economy.