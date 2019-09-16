PTI govt not to make agreement to halt accountability process : Faisal Vawada

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would not make any deal to halt accountability process against corrupt elements.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political parties wanted to pressurize the government through protests to stop accountability process against their leaders.

To a question, he said accountability should be started against Moulana Fazal ur Rehman.

The minister said that corrupt practices of previous government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) damaged the national economy.

The present government was not responsible for current inflation in the country, he added.

To an other question, he said the PTI government would welcome Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

National Accountability institutions were working independently to curb the corruption from the society, he added.

Faisal Vawda claimed there were political differences between PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.