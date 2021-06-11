UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Presents People Friendly, Balanced Budget: Augustine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:37 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has presented a people-friendly, pro-business, growth-oriented and a balanced budget for financial year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has presented a people-friendly, pro-business, growth-oriented and a balanced budget for financial year 2021-22.

He said that the federal budget would largely benefit the middle and poor segments of the society which proved the fact that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much serious in boosting the overall economy as a stable economy ensures massive industrial growth thus creating huge job opportunities for the common man.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the tax reliefs were given in the last budget and same approach had been adopted in the current budget of 2021-22. He maintained that the budget was focused on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilisation while the government had provided maximum relief to vulnerable segment of the society.

The provincial minister said that federal budget 2021-22 covered all sectors of the economy to make sure that the country continued its journey on path of progress and prosperity.

He added that the budget was also focused on the development of the social sector, besides introducing reforms for improving governance.

The minister mentioned that salaried classes had also been provided relief by increasing salaries of the federalgovernment employees by 10 per cent. He said that though the Pakistani economy had been under pressure for several years, especially during corona pandemic, the government had provided a reasonable relief to the lower classes. He said that interest-free loans would be given to common people and farmers, adding that these steps would be helpful in increasing local production and agriculture.

Ejaz Alam said that reduction in several taxes would also decrease burden on common people as prices of commodities would be reduced. He congratulated the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Shoukat Tarin for presenting balanced and people friendly budget.

