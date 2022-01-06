PTI govt saves public money through transparency in highways construction: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated the Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority (NHA) for saving public money through transparency and digitization and achieving 138% reduction in the cost of constructing four-lane highway when compared with PML-N government.

Imran Khan in a twitter post also mentioned 125% increase in revenues as well as freeing the land worth Rs. 5.18 billion from encroachments as the government's achievements.

"All this (was achieved) despite global price hikes and inflation," he remarked.

The Prime Minister in his tweet also shared data which showed that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government spent Rs. 172 million as against Rs. 411 million of the PML-N government (2013-18) on the construction of 4-Lane Highway, depicting 138% reduction in cost.

Similarly, the data shared by Imran Khan, also showed 53% reduction in the cost of constructing 4-Lane Motorway with PTI government spending Rs. 385 million against Rs. 606 million spent by PML-N government (2013-18).

The data also showed that the PTI government spent Rs. 53 million as against Rs. 80.1 million per kilometer on the rehabilitation of roads, achieving 51% reduction.

The Prime Minister, in his twitter post also shared the data which showed that the PTI during the first three and half years had generated Rs. 184.14 billion of revenues (in communication sector) as against Rs. 81.78 billion of the PML-G government in the same period, depicting 125% increase.