UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Saves Public Money Through Transparency In Highways Construction: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PTI govt saves public money through transparency in highways construction: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated the Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority (NHA) for saving public money through transparency and digitization and achieving 138% reduction in the cost of constructing four-lane highway when compared with PML-N government.

Imran Khan in a twitter post also mentioned 125% increase in revenues as well as freeing the land worth Rs. 5.18 billion from encroachments as the government's achievements.

"All this (was achieved) despite global price hikes and inflation," he remarked.

The Prime Minister in his tweet also shared data which showed that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government spent Rs. 172 million as against Rs. 411 million of the PML-N government (2013-18) on the construction of 4-Lane Highway, depicting 138% reduction in cost.

Similarly, the data shared by Imran Khan, also showed 53% reduction in the cost of constructing 4-Lane Motorway with PTI government spending Rs. 385 million against Rs. 606 million spent by PML-N government (2013-18).

The data also showed that the PTI government spent Rs. 53 million as against Rs. 80.1 million per kilometer on the rehabilitation of roads, achieving 51% reduction.

The Prime Minister, in his twitter post also shared the data which showed that the PTI during the first three and half years had generated Rs. 184.14 billion of revenues (in communication sector) as against Rs. 81.78 billion of the PML-G government in the same period, depicting 125% increase.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Twitter Same Price Money NHA Post All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite ..

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite increasing COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago
 India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Pa ..

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Spike

27 minutes ago
 Germany's labor market continues to recover from C ..

Germany's labor market continues to recover from COVID-19 crisis

27 minutes ago
 PTI govt saves public money through transparency i ..

PTI govt saves public money through transparency in highways construction: PM

28 minutes ago
 Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as A ..

Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as Australia dominate

28 minutes ago
 'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases norther ..

'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases northern areas' beauty

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.