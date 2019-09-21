UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Taking Measures For Women Empowerment, Economic Growth: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:10 AM

PTI govt taking measures for women empowerment, economic growth: Dr Firdous

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking gigantic measures for the women empowerment and economic development.

Addressing a seminar titled "Business Women of Pakistan and SDG's" held under the auspicious of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the special assistant said the Pakistani women have capability and courage to bring revolutionary changes in the society and fight with global challenges by utilizing their talent and skills.

"Women development and empowerment had been neglected in the past which created hurdles and difficulties in the way of women progress and uplift," she added.

She said the incumbent government determined to empower women and efforts were being taken to issue funds for women development to bring changes in their living hood to survive a comfortable and luxury lives.

Pakistani women was playing significant role for the progress and progress of the country, she maintained. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said several steps had been taken with a public-focused approach to develop the confidence of the business community for economic growth and stability. Due to prudent policies of the government, the country is now witnessing positive developments on the economic front, she added.

She said billion tree tsunami had become a public campaign while banning use of polythene bags was part of that drive.

She said although Pakistan is facing many challenges at present but out top priorities are to reduce ratio of poverty, Alleviate inflation, uniform education, reform in health and improvement in ecosystem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Education Firdous Ashiq Awan Rawalpindi Progress Chamber Sudanese Pound Women Commerce Government Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

26 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

40 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

41 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

41 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

55 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.