PTI govt taking measures for women empowerment, economic growth: Dr Firdous

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking gigantic measures for the women empowerment and economic development.

Addressing a seminar titled "Business Women of Pakistan and SDG's" held under the auspicious of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the special assistant said the Pakistani women have capability and courage to bring revolutionary changes in the society and fight with global challenges by utilizing their talent and skills.

"Women development and empowerment had been neglected in the past which created hurdles and difficulties in the way of women progress and uplift," she added.

She said the incumbent government determined to empower women and efforts were being taken to issue funds for women development to bring changes in their living hood to survive a comfortable and luxury lives.

Pakistani women was playing significant role for the progress and progress of the country, she maintained. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said several steps had been taken with a public-focused approach to develop the confidence of the business community for economic growth and stability. Due to prudent policies of the government, the country is now witnessing positive developments on the economic front, she added.

She said billion tree tsunami had become a public campaign while banning use of polythene bags was part of that drive.

She said although Pakistan is facing many challenges at present but out top priorities are to reduce ratio of poverty, Alleviate inflation, uniform education, reform in health and improvement in ecosystem.