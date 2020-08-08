UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Not Roll Back Accountability Process: Fawad Ch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

PTI govt to not roll back accountability process: Fawad ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that the Imran Khan's government would not back down from the process of accountability at any cost and opposition parties should come out with concrete proposals to amend the accountability laws to ensure transparency in the process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, Opposition leaders were claiming that they had never asked the PTI government for any NRO, but the amendments they had proposed were documentary evidence of seeking an NRO.

He said that both the opposition parties of PPP and PML-N should support legislation aimed to protect the national interest and the opposition would be exposed if it prefers its own benefits over national interest.

Replying a Question , the minister dismissed opposition parties' allegations that the PTI and NAB "have an unholy alliance" and said, "We did not appoint a single person in the accountability bureau.

" "Officials in NAB were appointed by the previous governments and not even a sweeper in the bureau has been hired by us," he added.

He said recovery of national wealth plundered by the corrupt elements, including the Sharif brothers and Asif Zardari, was imperative to improve the country's economy.

"The Sharif family wants that the law should follow their whims and they should not be held accountable," he said.

Fawad stressed that the government had nothing to do with NAB activities and it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had raised voice against the corruption.

The opposition parties would not be given any "NRO" (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and the accountability drive would continue in the country, he added.

He assured the masses that the present government was fully aware of their problems and promised the difficult times would be over soon.

