PTI Govt Utilizing Resources For Country's Progress: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

PTI govt utilizing resources for country's progress: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was utilizing all available resources for progress and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of administrative officers at the Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Friday.

In the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing on price control, Ramazan bazaars, wheat procurement campaign and revenue collection issues.

The minister said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar believed in the construction and development of backward areas, adding that funds were being allocated in the provincial budget for the next financial year which would provide better facilities to people of Sargodha.

It was informed the meeting that a target of 80,000 metric tonnes of wheat had been set for procurement in the district this year and 92% target had been achieved so far.

The meeting was further informed that during Ramazan, 37 magistrates inspected a total of 21,689 shops and visited 1,315 vegetable and fruit markets.

A total fine of Rs 1.545 million was imposed on 1,956 shopkeepers over profiteering while cases were registered against 74 shopkeepers and 66 were arrested. A total fine of Rs 938,000 was imposed on hoarders of flour, ghee and sugar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, ADCR Shah Rukh Khan, CEO Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah, DO Enterprise Azhar Abbas and others.

Later on, Minister Muhammad Mumtaz visited Ramzan Bazaar and inspected quality of essential items.

