PTI govt will materialise dream of a new Pakistan: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that opposition parties had no agenda and they were trying to hoodwink the people through their criticism for the sake of criticism.

They should realize that the elements rejected by the people had lost their credibility nor had they any political future. The opposition should fully realize that people could not be befooled through lies, he added.

In a statement issue here, the chief minister said that corruption remained at its peak during the tenure of previous rulers and the national resources were wasted mercilessly on wrong projects.

The previous rulers prioritized their personal interests instead of giving preference to the interest of the country.

However, there is no room for any corruption or corrupt elements in the new Pakistan, he added.

He said that the foundation of the new Pakistan had been laid under the leadership of the prime minister and added that people were fully aware of the loot and plunder made in the previous tenures. The former rulers are reaping today what they had sown earlier, he said, adding that those who enjoyed at the expense of the public money could not be the leaders and if the foreign loans would have been used correctly, the state of affairs would have been different today.

He said that the government was working with full commitment and passion to save the country from difficult circumstances.

"The PTI government was fully focused on the provision of necessary facilities of life to the people and unprecedented steps have been taken for the welfare of the people. We were bringing improvements in the lives of the people by working day and night", he added.

He said the country was moving forward in the right direction and a new example had been set by introducing holistic reforms in a short span of time.

The chief minister reiterated that the PTI government would materialize the dream of a new Pakistan as it had come into power with the agenda of public service. There is nothing important than the public welfare, he added.

He regretted that the past governments ignored the genuine problems of the people and added that they were also responsible for the deteriorating economic conditions.

The Prime Minister and his team had taken solid steps to improve the economy. We are in the right direction and our intention is right, he added.

The decisions made for the betterment of the country have started yielding positive results and targets would be achieved through the implementation of public welfare programs. The journey of public service would not halt and would remain evercontinued, the chief minister concluded.