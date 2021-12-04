UrduPoint.com

PTI Heavily Investing In Health Sector: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

PTI heavily investing in health sector: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is heavily investing in health sector in addition to promoting close liaison and seeking help of the private sector for ensuring best healthcare facilities to the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is heavily investing in health sector in addition to promoting close liaison and seeking help of the private sector for ensuring best healthcare facilities to the masses.

He was addressing a function after inaugurating angiography machine in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) donated by local industrialists and philanthropists here on Saturday.

He said that FIC was an important institution of Faisalabad which has provided much relief to the patients suffering from heart related ailments. He also mentioned flagship health card programme of PTI government and said that in Punjab every family would get health card within next couple of months. "It will enable each family to spend at least one million rupees on the free treatment of their loved ones from any hospital," he added.

Farrukh Habib said that government had also taken a bold initiative to upgrade health facilities in the existing hospitals and as a result, people were getting tangible results in this segment of life.

"It is worth mentioning that public-private partnership has played a key role in enhancing health facilities to the poor segments of the society," he said and appreciated the provision of costly angiography machine for FIC by local industrialists and hoped that this cooperation would continue in future.

He also visited different sections of FIC and personally reviewed the facilities offered by this hospital. He also enquired about satisfaction of the patients from their attendants.

Later, the state minister also visited Langar Khana established in the hospital and appreciated the quality of food provided to the attendants of indoor patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Punjab Family From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Hundreds of I.Coast women march against rape

Hundreds of I.Coast women march against rape

2 minutes ago
 Gambians vote in first presidential poll since dic ..

Gambians vote in first presidential poll since dictator fled

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a dra ..

Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a draw

2 minutes ago
 The candidates seeking to unseat France's Macron

The candidates seeking to unseat France's Macron

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President ..

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President on Sunday - Kremlin

19 minutes ago
 HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health a ..

HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health and sanitation issue

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.