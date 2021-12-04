PTI heavily investing in health sector: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is heavily investing in health sector in addition to promoting close liaison and seeking help of the private sector for ensuring best healthcare facilities to the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is heavily investing in health sector in addition to promoting close liaison and seeking help of the private sector for ensuring best healthcare facilities to the masses.

He was addressing a function after inaugurating angiography machine in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) donated by local industrialists and philanthropists here on Saturday.

He said that FIC was an important institution of Faisalabad which has provided much relief to the patients suffering from heart related ailments. He also mentioned flagship health card programme of PTI government and said that in Punjab every family would get health card within next couple of months. "It will enable each family to spend at least one million rupees on the free treatment of their loved ones from any hospital," he added.

Farrukh Habib said that government had also taken a bold initiative to upgrade health facilities in the existing hospitals and as a result, people were getting tangible results in this segment of life.

"It is worth mentioning that public-private partnership has played a key role in enhancing health facilities to the poor segments of the society," he said and appreciated the provision of costly angiography machine for FIC by local industrialists and hoped that this cooperation would continue in future.

He also visited different sections of FIC and personally reviewed the facilities offered by this hospital. He also enquired about satisfaction of the patients from their attendants.

Later, the state minister also visited Langar Khana established in the hospital and appreciated the quality of food provided to the attendants of indoor patients.