PTI Hyderabad Finalizes Arrangements To Celebrate Independence Day With Traditional Enthusiasm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

PTI Hyderabad finalizes arrangements to celebrate Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad Chapter Imran Qureshi has said that 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and renew pledge of moving the country towards new era of development in accordance to vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he informed that the district chapter of PTI has finalized the arrangements of different colorful events to mark the day which included bringing out rallies and flag hoisting ceremonies in different parts of Hyderabad.

He informed that PTI office bearers and workers have distributed national flags and badges among shopkeepers and householders of Jamshoro Road, Gulistan-e-Sajjad, Citizen Colony and Bhitai Nagar.

The Independence Day recalls great struggle of the leaders under leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creation of a separate country for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent, he said and added that the people had rendered great sacrifices of the live and property during Pakistan Movement.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government is striving to accomplish its manifesto of making a developed, prosperous and corruption free Pakistan. The PTI government though facing resistance from those who caused heavy losses to the country since the last 72 years, but it continues to struggle for making the countrymen a great nation of the world, he added.

