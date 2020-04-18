UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Karachi President Meets Mufti Naeem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

PTI Karachi President meets Mufti Naeem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman met with Mufti Naeem at Jamia Banoria in Site Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman met with Mufti Naeem at Jamia Banoria in Site Karachi on Saturday.

Mufti Naeem lauded the consultation process with Ulema by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a PTI press release issued here.

On the occasion, PTI MPA Raja Azhar , Imran Siddiqui, Saddam Kunbher, Toqeer Ahmed and others were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Mufti Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education concludes e-training of 182 ..

4 minutes ago

Spiritual scholar Syed Abbas Gillani predicts abou ..

15 minutes ago

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division for adop ..

4 minutes ago

PIA to restore partial flight operation for UK

4 minutes ago

Cabinet committee meeting via video-link held at C ..

4 minutes ago

206 coronavirus positive cases reported in Rawalpi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.