PTI Karachi President meets Mufti Naeem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman met with Mufti Naeem at Jamia Banoria in Site Karachi on Saturday

Mufti Naeem lauded the consultation process with Ulema by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a PTI press release issued here.

On the occasion, PTI MPA Raja Azhar , Imran Siddiqui, Saddam Kunbher, Toqeer Ahmed and others were also present.