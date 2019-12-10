PTI laid foundation of eradicating corrupt elements in country: Chohan

LAHORE, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) ::Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday while expressing his views on International Anti-Corruption Day said that he congratulated Pakistani nation for getting rid of corrupt rulers.

He said the PTI under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation of eradicating corrupt elements from the country. The PTI would complete its constitutional term with full respect and dignity and All Pakistan 'Lootmar Association' would only hold APCs and stage sit-ins in the coming four years, he added.

The Minister said Punjab speed of corruption and money laundering Shahbaz Sharif should not make tall claims by merely sitting in London.

If Al-Sharif had moral courage then they should pursue legal proceedings against David Rose, he added.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan further said that fleeing leadership of PML-N and opportunist leadership of PPP were making futile attempts to amuse their workers by marketing the idea of minus Imran Khan formula which was an impossible dream to materialize.

Talking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that Maulana should now live on taking desserts only as attaining power for the purpose of minting money was no longer part of his destiny.