UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Laid Foundation Of Eradicating Corrupt Elements In Country: Chohan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:20 AM

PTI laid foundation of eradicating corrupt elements in country: Chohan

LAHORE, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) ::Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday while expressing his views on International Anti-Corruption Day said that he congratulated Pakistani nation for getting rid of corrupt rulers.

He said the PTI under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation of eradicating corrupt elements from the country. The PTI would complete its constitutional term with full respect and dignity and All Pakistan 'Lootmar Association' would only hold APCs and stage sit-ins in the coming four years, he added.

The Minister said Punjab speed of corruption and money laundering Shahbaz Sharif should not make tall claims by merely sitting in London.

If Al-Sharif had moral courage then they should pursue legal proceedings against David Rose, he added.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan further said that fleeing leadership of PML-N and opportunist leadership of PPP were making futile attempts to amuse their workers by marketing the idea of minus Imran Khan formula which was an impossible dream to materialize.

Talking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that Maulana should now live on taking desserts only as attaining power for the purpose of minting money was no longer part of his destiny.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London David Money Moral All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

56 minutes ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

2 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

3 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.