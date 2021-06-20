UrduPoint.com
PTI Lawmakers Praise Govt Economic Team For Presenting Pro People Budget

20th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators has congratulated Federal government economic team for presenting pro-people and poor friendly budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

They said the economic team had made great efforts to provide maximum relief to the poor people while all sectors were accommodated in the recent budget.

Talking to APP, Member of National Assembly Farooq Azam Malik said the government was making efforts to extend maximum relief to the poor segment of the society.

He said that in proposed budget no new tax was imposed which was a positive initiative.

He said the budget would help enhance trade activities including exports in the country.

PTI MNA Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar said the present government presented its third budget and now the economic situation was recording positive sign.

He said the development budget was also increased with the purpose to improve infrastructure across the country. Similarly, the government has allocated a huge amount for the improvements in health sector amid COVID-19 pandemic and to improve healthcare facilities to masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

