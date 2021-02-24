UrduPoint.com
PTI Lawmakers Submit Resolution For Dismissal Of IGP Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in Sindh Assembly Wednesday submitted a resolution seeking the dismissal of IGP Sindh for politically retaliating against PTI workers in Sindh.

MPAs Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi, Rabistan Khan, Dr. Sanjay, Dr. Seema Zia, Adiba Arif Hassan, Dua Bhutto submitted the resolution to the Secretary Sindh Assembly.

Talking to journalists, Khurram Sher Zaman said that PPP wants to make Sindh province a police state. The situation in Sindh province is getting worse and worse.

PPP is using the Sindh police for its personal purposes, the evidence of which is in front of everyone.

Everyone saw what role the police played in the PS88 by-elections. 'We have always respected the police but the police seem to be forced by the Sindh government.

The police officer who disobeys the orders of the Sindh government is transferred.

He further added that when they visited the anti-corruption office recently, the authorities said that they did not have any facility, they cannot raid anywhere.

The situation of the anti-corruption department is similar to that of the Sindh police.

The manner in which arrests and false cases are being made against PTI workers so far clearly shows that the PPP wants to move towards confrontation.

'Our arrested workers are not being allowed to meet their families, snakes are being left in the room of the opposition leader. For all these reasons, we have submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly today to remove the IGP.

Bilal Ghaffar, parliamentary leader of PTI in Sindh Assembly said that joint opposition will be able to easily win 5 Senate seats from Sindh.

