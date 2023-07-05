Open Menu

PTI Leaders Habibullah Kundi, Irfan Kundi Quit Party

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PTI leaders Habibullah Kundi, Irfan Kundi quit party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Former provincial minister and district Tank Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Habibullah Kundi along with Irfan Kundi while strongly condemning May 9 riots on Wednesday announced to quit the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Habibullah Kundi said that May 9 was the darkest chapter in the country's history as monuments of martyrs were attacked by the protesters.

Personnel of our armed forces rendered supreme sacrifices for defending the country' he added.

He said PTI did irreparable damage to the country through its agitation and he did not wish to remain in the PTI.

"Today I announce to quit party district president seat besides basic membership," he said.

Kundi said his family was in active politics before the partition of sub-continent and he started his political career in 1985 and came to the parliament with the support of the people. Pervaiz Khattak approached them at PTI in 2018, he added.

He also clarified that there was no pressure on him to quit the party. The future course of action would be decided after consulting workers, friends and elders of his areas, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Tank May 2018 Family

Recent Stories

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Excitin ..

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Exciting Features

13 minutes ago
 PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

26 minutes ago
 RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

56 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

1 hour ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

2 hours ago
US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

2 hours ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

2 hours ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

3 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan