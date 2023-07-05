PTI leaders Habibullah Kundi, Irfan Kundi quit party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Former provincial minister and district Tank Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Habibullah Kundi along with Irfan Kundi while strongly condemning May 9 riots on Wednesday announced to quit the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Habibullah Kundi said that May 9 was the darkest chapter in the country's history as monuments of martyrs were attacked by the protesters.

Personnel of our armed forces rendered supreme sacrifices for defending the country' he added.

He said PTI did irreparable damage to the country through its agitation and he did not wish to remain in the PTI.

"Today I announce to quit party district president seat besides basic membership," he said.

Kundi said his family was in active politics before the partition of sub-continent and he started his political career in 1985 and came to the parliament with the support of the people. Pervaiz Khattak approached them at PTI in 2018, he added.

He also clarified that there was no pressure on him to quit the party. The future course of action would be decided after consulting workers, friends and elders of his areas, he added.