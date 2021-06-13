UrduPoint.com
PTI Leaders Term Federal Budget As Tax Free, People's Friendly

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

PTI leaders term federal budget as tax free, people's friendly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Sindh region leaders on Sunday termed Federal budget 2021-22 as people's friendly and hailed the government for not imposing new tax to facilitate masses.

Addressing a press conference here at local press club, PTI Sindh region's leader Dr. Mustansir Billah along with other leaders said PTI government had presented the best possible budget despite pandemic situation.

They said government had announced 250 billion rupees increase in development expenditures so that people could be provided relief during next year.

Dr. Mustansir Billah said federal government had allocated Rs. 444 billion for 14 backward districts of Sindh and 107 development projects would be completed during fiscal year 2021-22.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to provide relief to common men and on his special directions tax free budget was presented.

The federal government has increased funds for education, health, agriculture, sports and other sectors to provide conducive atmosphere to the masses, Dr. Billah said and added that 10 percent increase in salaries and pension would also give relief to the government employees.

He also paid rich tribute to PTI government for reducing several taxes from business sector to ensure better environment for business community.

PTI leaders Muhammad Hakim, Abdul Qadir, Javed Jabbar and others were also present in the media talk.

