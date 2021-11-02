PTI MNA organizes breast cancer awareness campaign

UrduPoint.com

Tue 02nd November 2021

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly Syma Nadeem, on the instructions of First Lady Begum Samina Alvi organized a breast cancer awareness campaign at Hira Foundation School in Darul Uloom here

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Syma Nadeem said that women in Pakistan do not talk openly about the disease and they need to know the fact that early diagnosis can help control the disease, said a statement on Tuesday.

She said that the exact cause of breast cancer is not yet known but breast cancer is becoming more common among women in Pakistan.

MNA Syma Nadeem said that women in Pakistan between the ages of 30 and 40 are getting breast cancer which needs to be controlled. Due to this aggressive campaign led by Begum Samina Alvi, one finds almost all schools and colleges playing their role to create awareness about the breast cancer.

Lady Health Workers are going door to door to the people in Quetta and a universal number has also been opened on which lady doctor can be consulted by calling. Malls and clinics through out the country are following this campaign now, she said.

