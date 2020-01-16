UrduPoint.com
PTI Most Popular Political Party Among People: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

PTI most popular political party among people: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) being the most popular political party among the masses was giving job opportunities on purely merit through National Testing Service (NTS).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments had awarded jobs to people on money while the PTI government was ensuring merit in all the fields.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples' Party was confined only in Sindh while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan

