PTI moved from 'Gali' to 'Goli' to eliminate political opponents: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday strongly condemned the firing by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the camp office of PML-N MPA Bilal Tarar from Gujranwala.

In a statement, the minister said that attempt on the life of the MPA was made on the orders of Imran Khan, but luckily Bilal Tarar was safe.

Those who ruined the national economy, now had started killing their political opponents, she remarked.

Castigating former PM, she said Imran who was begging for the security of the Prime Minister for himself, was trying to kill his opponents.

"The hearts of those who set fire to Islamabad are burning in the fire of political revenge", she said adding that now the PTI had moved from "Gaali" to "Goli" as Imran Khan had taken the path of terrorism facing humiliation at chaotic march last night.

The people of Pakistan had buried the politics of chaos and anarchy by those elements who committed economic terrorism, she added.

Expressing solidarity with Bilal Tarar and his family she said that the police should arrest terrorists at the earliest and bring them to justice.

She advised Imran to shun the negative thinking of elimination of political opponents, and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty for his crimes against the country and the people.