PTI MPA distributes food items in his constituency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi distributed food items among the people of his constituency PS-111 Karachi.

On the occasion, he said the lock down had affected the poor people of the society, said a press release here on Friday.

He appealed to the people to not come out of their homes in order to protect themselves and their families from the Coronavirus. He said the ration and food items would be distributed at their doorsteps.

He alleged that the committees constituted by the Sindh government so far had not given away ration and food items to the people.

Shahzad Qureshi demanded of the provincial government to take practical steps and provide ration to the people at their homes.