KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :PTI MPA Dr Imran Shah on Monday took strong exception to the Sindh government's alleged indifference towards the healthcare needs of the masses across the province.

Addressing a press conference, the Sindh Assembly Member and also a known orthopaedic surgeon, said even in his constituency PS-129, comprising thickly populated localities, including slums, there was absolute dearth of proper facilities to meet Primary healthcare needs of the people.

He and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) colleagues, who were -qualified doctors and surgeon, had to hold in the given scenario to meet the healthcare needs of people with little resources and train junior staff.

Dr Imran Shah in this context particularly referred to Hunaid Lakhani Trust Hospital, providing free of cost treatment and medication to the people. He himself conducted surgeries there once a week, which, he said, were makeshift arrangements.

"The government must come forward to address the situation," said the PTI MPA.

He lamented that the authorities concerned instead of making any meaningful effort, had even failed to ensure sustainability and maintenance of once well established Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Doctors, nurses, paramedic and other staff of the facility were forced to take to streets, at regular intervals, due to non-payment of their salaries, he added, reiterating it was simply unacceptable and the government must come forward with a permanent solution.

"This is equally affecting the healthcare providers and the patients," he commented.

Criticising the authorities of being ignorant of their responsibilities towards the people who had voted for them, he said even at Lyari General Hospital of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical University there was no vascular surgeon.

According to him, there was significant shortage of well-qualified and experienced professionals in most of the government owned facilities. Concerted efforts were needed for proper training of young doctors in the field essential specialities.

"These must be our priorities and not mere impressive buildings," said PTI MPA mentioning that situation at hospitals in parts of the province, other than Karachi itself, was all the more pathetic.