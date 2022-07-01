UrduPoint.com

PTI Receives Approval From Islamabad Administration To Hold A Rally

Sameer Tahir Published July 01, 2022 | 03:37 PM

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

Earlier the regional administration was not granting Imran Khan permission to hold a rally at Islamabad’s parade ground but

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was given permission by the Islamabad administration on Friday to organize a rally in the Federal capital on July 2 at Parade Ground.

An announcement made here claims that "concerned quarters" gave the former ruling party permission to utilize the Parade ground as a venue.

The NOC was given in response to the party's request for authorization to stage a public rally at Parade Ground, which was made on June 27.

The NOC stipulates that the gathering must not infringe upon or otherwise interfere with the people of Islamabad and the surrounding territories' fundamental rights.

The event should stop at midnight and not impede the Islamabad Expressway (between July 2 and 3). It further added that the participants were not permitted to enter Islamabad's Red Zone.

PTI argued before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday that the regional administration was refusing to grant permission for their public assembly at Parade Ground. As a result, the IHC summoned the deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad.

