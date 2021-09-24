UrduPoint.com

PTI Taking Measures For Welfare Of Labour: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:03 PM

PTI taking measures for welfare of labour: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led federal government consider workers as jugular vein of economy and was taking measures for their welfare

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led Federal government consider workers as jugular vein of economy and was taking measures for their welfare.

He was addressing a gathering of Insaf Jafakash Union of Sui southern Gas Company (SSGC) at company's head quarter. PTI Labour Wing leaders Naeem Adil Sheikh, Sarbuland Khan, Syed Sajid Ali Gillani and others were also present at the occasion.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said "we support genuine demands of SSGC union as we belied that company could perform better if labour force is content and happy." He said that PTI was focusing on improving the working environment of public sector companies so that all the problems of workers could be resolved instantly and workers need not to come on roads.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that a honest and efficient persons was appointed as MD SSGC who was streamlining different issues. Significant decreased has been observed in line loses while steps were being taken to eliminate corruption from the company, he added He said that during COVID-19 situation cash assistance of Rs.

260 billion was disbursed among workers and low income groups through Ehasaas program.

Haleem accused previous governments of ransacking public sector entities through their reckless policies.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a trend setter in politics of Pakistan who brought an end to two party systems in the country. A single party was dominant on the politics of Karachi from 40 years but tired less struggle of Imran Khan freed the economic hub of the country from Clutches of politics of ethnic division, he added.

Haleem said"PTI is the only political party that was consecutively elected in Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa while it also constituted governments in Punjab and Balochistan besides forming the federal government."People of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jamu Kashmir have posed confidence on PTI and PTI was hopeful to form government in Sindh I the next elections as well, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Company Gilgit Baltistan Hub Gas All From Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.