PTI taking measures for welfare of labour: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led Federal government consider workers as jugular vein of economy and was taking measures for their welfare.

He was addressing a gathering of Insaf Jafakash Union of Sui southern Gas Company (SSGC) at company's head quarter. PTI Labour Wing leaders Naeem Adil Sheikh, Sarbuland Khan, Syed Sajid Ali Gillani and others were also present at the occasion.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said "we support genuine demands of SSGC union as we belied that company could perform better if labour force is content and happy." He said that PTI was focusing on improving the working environment of public sector companies so that all the problems of workers could be resolved instantly and workers need not to come on roads.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that a honest and efficient persons was appointed as MD SSGC who was streamlining different issues. Significant decreased has been observed in line loses while steps were being taken to eliminate corruption from the company, he added He said that during COVID-19 situation cash assistance of Rs.

260 billion was disbursed among workers and low income groups through Ehasaas program.

Haleem accused previous governments of ransacking public sector entities through their reckless policies.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a trend setter in politics of Pakistan who brought an end to two party systems in the country. A single party was dominant on the politics of Karachi from 40 years but tired less struggle of Imran Khan freed the economic hub of the country from Clutches of politics of ethnic division, he added.

Haleem said"PTI is the only political party that was consecutively elected in Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa while it also constituted governments in Punjab and Balochistan besides forming the federal government."People of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jamu Kashmir have posed confidence on PTI and PTI was hopeful to form government in Sindh I the next elections as well, he said.