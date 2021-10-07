UrduPoint.com

PTI To Observe Ashra-e- Rehmatul-lil-Alameen With Religious Zeal: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chuadhry Fawad Husaain on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would observe Ashra-e- Rehmatul-lil-Alameen with great enthusiasm and religious zeal.

The decision to this effect was taken by the PTI Core Committee which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the minister told the media persons here.

During the Ashra (ten-day), Mehfil e Sama would be arranged where religious scholars would share their views on different topics, he said in post-cabinet briefing held the other day.

He said the Federal Cabinet in its last session had already decided to observe Ashra-e- Rehmatul-lil-Alameen across the country from 3 to 13 Rabi ul Awal.

Fawad said PM Imran summoned the committee to express his desire for active participation of the party in the celebration activities. The prime minister would inaugurate the Seerat-un-Nabi conference on 3 Rabi ul Awal which is likely to be on Sunday.

PM Imran would address the conference, he said, adding the district organizations across Pakistan would arrange celebration ceremonies where the prime minister's address would be displayed on screens.

The minister said the celebrations would help us express our bond with the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

About the reorganization of PTI, he said the prime minister during the meeting sought a detailed report in that regard.

He said the meeting was informed that an elaborate strategy has been evolved to reorganize the party for meeting the looming challenges of the upcoming local government elections.

Most of the recommendations of the ordinance's critics have been incorporated, he said while pointing to chronic habit of the opposition to defy every reformative and progressive move of the government either it is electoral reforms or others.

Whether it was to authorize the trial court to bale the accused or excluded tax evasion cases from the NAB's purview or strengthening the NAB courts and their judicial system, there were complete consensus on those amendments between the government and opposition, he explained.

He said if anyone from the opposition had any issue with the ordinance or recommendations, he should come forward which would be welcomed.

Lashing out at the opposition leaders who ganged up to criticize the newly promulgated NAB ordinance, Fawad termed them 'a bunch of weeping children'. Their foremost priority was to shed tears only in public, he added.

He said the entire PTI had endorsed the new NAB Ordinance which was aimed at strengthening the anti-graft watchdog.

Responding to a question, he thanked general public of New Zealand and Australia, former international cricketers and cricketing fraternity for supporting Pakistan's stance on the cancellation of recent tour of New Zealand to Pakistan.

